

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported a profit for third quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $735 million, or $0.43 per share. This was lower than $826 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $13.1 billion. This was up from $11.9 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $735 Mln. vs. $826 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.43 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q3): $13.1 Bln vs. $11.9 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 to $0.45 Full year EPS guidance: $1.63 to $1.66



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX