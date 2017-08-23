

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump insisted in his campaign that he would build a wall on the Mexican border, and now he threatened to provoke a government closure if the bill on the matter faces hurdles in Congress.



The government shutdown would occur when laws authorizing administration expenditures - and which must provide funding for the wall - are not approved in due time. In this case, government activities are limited to the essential minimum until the law passes in Congress.



In a speech to supporters Tuesday in Arizona, Trump criticized Democratic Party members of Congress for obstructing the passing of bills deemed important by him. To approve funding for the wall, Republicans will need Democratic support.



'Even if it is necessary to close the government, we will build the wall,' Trump said. 'We will have a wall, the American people voted to control immigration, we will have this wall.'



The president claims that the wall is necessary to stop illegal immigration from Mexico.



