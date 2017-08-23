Global Healthcare Gamification Market to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2025: Analysis & Trends

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Healthcare Gamification Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 53.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $13.58 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are various gamified exercises for older people, mobile health applications have been using game based rewards strategy to encourage drug adherence, some telehealth programs to educate patients and health workers and simulation-based training will be extensively used to train healthcare professionals.

Based on Product, market is divided into consumer based solutions and enterprise-based solutions. On the basis of Application market is segmented into fitness management, medical training, medication management, physical therapy and other applications.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Trends:



Various gamified exercises for older people



Mobile health applications using game based rewards strategy to encourage drug adherence



Some telehealth programs to educate patients and health workers



Simulation-based training for train healthcare professionals



Companies Mentioned



Welltok, Inc.

SuperBetter, LLC

Reflexion Health, Inc.

Rally Health, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mango Health

JawBone

Hubbub Health, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

EveryMove, Inc.

Bunchball

Ayogo Health, Inc.

Akili Interactive labs, Inc.

