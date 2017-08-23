Technological developments, innovation, and environmental concerns continue to influence major players in the global automotive market. From harmful emissions to a push towards automation, the industry is achieving crucial milestones that will help attract new consumer segments and increase overall future growth. Details about these latest developments and major factors affecting the growth and success of the global auto industry are some of the recent top stories on BizVibe. BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplace, which allows its users to discover high-quality leads, contact prospects, and source quotes in real-time. Here are 3 recent trends impacting the top car companies in the world:

Daimler Recalling 3 Million Diesel Cars Across Europe

German automakerDaimler isrecalling 3 million diesel cars across Europe to make repairs and cut dangerous emissions. The repairs will be made free of charge to the vehicles' owners. The repair will involve a software patch. Daimler has said that this mass upgrade will cost roughly USD 255 million.

The automobile company also said that it intends to roll out its new OM 654 diesel engine, was first launched in its new Mercedes-Benz E-Class in 2016, across its entire model portfolio. German car manufacturer Audi has also announced that it will offer a free software upgrade for 850,000 diesel cars to reduce their harmful emissions.

China reigned supreme asthe world's top automobile manufacturer last year, according to data obtained by BizVibe. The country produced 24,420,744 passenger cars and 3,698,050 commercial vehicles for a total of 28,118,794 vehicles.

China's leading position was followed by the US with 12,198,137 automobiles produced, Japan with 9,204,590, Germany with 6,062,562, and India with 4,488,965.

Lyft to Introduce Autonomous Cars in the Near Future

Ride-share company Lyft has announced that it intends to integrate autonomous cars into its service offeringsin the near future. Developments towards this achievement will be made at the company's new autonomous cars and vehicles division based in a new center Palo Alto, California. Lyft says that it intends to offer a mix of human drivers and autonomous vehicles to cater to a variety of consumer preferences.

The center has been named Level 5 after the term for fully automated driving. Its activities are expected to create hundreds of new jobs within Lyft. It will also be home to a number of testing areas and labs for autonomous cars and technologies, and will also continue the development of Lyft's open self-driving platform.

