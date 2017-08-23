

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess? Inc. (GES) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $16.05 million, or $0.19 per share. This was up from $12.31 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $573.69 million. This was up from $544.96 million last year.



Guess? Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $16.05 Mln. vs. $12.31 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $573.69 Mln vs. $544.96 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.08 - $0.11 Full year EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX