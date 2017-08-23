Global HDPE Packaging Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Increasing Recycling Rate of HDPE & Altering Customer Spending Patterns

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global HDPE Packaging Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing recycling rate of HDPE and altering customer spending patterns.

Based on end-user the market is categorized into food industry, beverage industry, consumer goods industry, pharmaceutical industry and other industries.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Trends:



Increasing recycling rate of HDPE

Altering customer spending patterns

Recent technological developments in HDPE Packaging

Companies Mentioned



Amcor

Bemis

Berry Plastics

Sealed Air

Sonoco

Constantia Flexibles

Rexam

DS Smith

Flextrus

Greiner Packaging

Huhtamaki

LINPAC

Man Luen

Nampak Plastics

Resilux



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 HDPE Packaging Market Overview



4 HDPE Packaging Market, By End-user



5 HDPE Packaging Market, By Geography



6 Key Player Activities



7 Leading Companies

