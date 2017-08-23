

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is urging the public to catch as many Atlantic salmon they could after thousands of farmed Atlantic salmon were accidentally released into the waters between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.



Atlantic salmon spilled into the waters from a damaged net pen holding 305,000 fish at a Cooke Aquaculture fish farm near Cypress Island on August 19. Cooke Aquaculture, the company that operates the farm, estimates about 4,000 to 5,000 fish escaped into the waters of the Rosario Strait.



'Our first concern, of course, is to protect native fish species,' Ron Warren, head of the state's fish program, said in a statement released Tuesday. 'We'd like to see as many of these escaped fish caught as possible.'



The company said that unusual tide activity related to Monday's solar eclipse caused a breach in the pen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX