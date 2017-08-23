Growth Opportunities in Asia-Pacific Hospital Healthcare Information Technology to 2021: Hospitals Investing in Health Data Continuity, Big Data, Cloud and Data Security to Improve Patient Experience

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The hospital IT market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the fastest growing amongst all regions globally, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% between 2016 and 2021. However, several healthcare industry transformations in the region are creating demand for solution and business model innovation that will truly help care delivery in APAC become more patient-centric and customer-focused. While quality of care is of utmost importance, improving patient satisfaction, creating world-class patient-experience, and enhancing organizational productivity are emerging goals that hospital IT decision makers are aiming for.

To granularly understand the challenges, demands, unmet needs, and vendor preferences of hospital IT decision makers in APAC, the author conducted an online survey that gathered 73 responses from both public and private institutions. Results of the survey were then discussed with local and multinational vendors across the region to understand how they were aligning their growth strategy in response to the observed market dynamics. The combination of demand-side and supply-side research revealed that IT investment in the next five years will be focused on improving health data continuity, utilizing Big Data & Analytics, cloud deployments, and data security systems.



Key questions this study will answer:



- What are the current trends, challenges, and drivers for hospital IT investment in APAC? What will be the most promising Growth Opportunities and key investment areas over the next five years?

- Are the currently available solutions and vendors adequately meeting market needs? What are the gaps, if any? Are there any early market movers in this direction?

- What will be the impact and adoption of new technologies? How will these change current industry paradigms and / or bring in new business models?

- How are expectations from vendors changing and what are some emerging vendor selection criteria?

- How can APAC hospitals move towards a higher level of patient-centricity? What role do vendors play in this industry shift?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



- Key Issues for Hospital IT Decision Makers in APAC

- Growth Opportunities in Hospital IT Across the Asia-Pacific

- Market Engineering Measurements

- CEO's Perspective

- Scope and Segmentation

- Key Questions This Study Will Answer



2. Growth Opportunities in Hospital IT, APAC



- Growth Opportunities in Hospital IT Across the Asia-Pacific

- Growth Opportunity 1-Health Data Continuity

- Growth Opportunity 2-Cloud Adoption

- Growth Opportunity 3-Big Data and Analytics

- Growth Opportunity 4-Patient Engagement

- Growth Opportunity 5-Data Security



3. Healthcare Industry Transformations Impacting Hospital IT



- Rising Healthcare Expenditure

- Population Aging

- Scarcity of Healthcare Resources

- Development of Hospital Infrastructure

- Therefore, Improvements in Healthcare Costs, Quality, and Access Drive IT Adoption



4. Growth Environment



- Market Definition and Background

- Market Segmentation

- Total Hospital IT Applications

- Drivers and Restraints



5. Paradigm Shifts in Hospital IT



- Paradigm Shifts in Hospital IT-Improve Internal Communication & Collaboration

- Paradigm Shifts in Hospital IT-Enable External Communication & Collaboration

- Paradigm Shifts in Hospital IT-Need for Payer IT Integration

- Paradigm Shifts in Hospital IT-Smart Hospitals

- Paradigm Shifts in Hospital IT-Enabling New Industry Stakeholders to Enter the Ecosystem



6. Competitive Landscape



- Hospital IT Vendor Landscape

- Hospital IT Vendor Selection Criteria

- Hospital IT Vendor Selection Criteria-Implications for Vendors



7. Voice-of-Customer Analysis-Total Hospital IT Market



- Key Business Goals for Hospital IT Decision Makers

- Key Business Goals for Hospital IT Decision Makers by Region

- Business Challenges Impacting IT Adoption at Hospitals

- Business Challenges Impacting IT Adoption at Hospitals by Region

- Technical Challenges Impacting IT Adoption at Hospitals

- Technical Challenges Impacting IT Adoption at Hospitals by Region

- Current Hospital IT Architecture and Future Investment Plans

- Current Hospital IT Architecture and Future Investment Plans by Region

- Hospital IT Vendor Selection Criteria

- Hospital IT Decision Makers' Profile



8. Revenue Forecasts and Trends-Total Hospital IT Market



- Market Engineering Measurements

- Forecast Methodology

- Forecast Assumptions and Definitions

- Revenue Forecast and Discussion

- Revenue Forecast by Segment and Discussion

- Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment and Discussion

- Revenue Forecast by Segments

- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

- Revenue Forecast by Region

- Revenue Forecast Discussion



9. Australia Breakdown



- Industry Dynamics Impacting Hospital IT

- Healthcare Consumer Needs in Australia

- Barriers to Healthcare IT Adoption in Australia

- Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast Summary

- Growth Opportunities



10. China Breakdown



- Industry Dynamics Impacting Hospital IT

- Healthcare Consumer Needs in China

- Barriers to Healthcare IT Adoption in China

- Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast Summary

- Growth Opportunities



11. India Breakdown



- Industry Dynamics Impacting Hospital IT

- Healthcare Consumer Needs in India

- Barriers to Healthcare IT Adoption in India

- Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast Summary

- Growth Opportunities



12. Japan Breakdown



- Industry Dynamics Impacting Hospital IT

- Healthcare Consumer Needs in Japan

- Barriers to Healthcare IT Adoption in Japan

- Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast Summary

- Growth Opportunities



13. Southeast Asia (SEA) Breakdown



- Industry Dynamics Impacting Hospital IT

- Healthcare Consumer Needs in Southeast Asia

- Barriers to Healthcare IT Adoption in Southeast Asia

- Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast Summary

- Growth Opportunities



14. South Korea Breakdown



- Industry Dynamics Impacting Hospital IT

- Healthcare Consumer Needs in South Korea

- Barriers to Healthcare IT Adoption in South Korea

- Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast Summary

- Growth Opportunities



15. The Last Word



- Strategic Imperatives for Vendors in APAC

- Legal Disclaimer



16. Appendix I-Full VOC Survey



- Abbreviations and Acronyms

- Survey of Hospital IT Decision Makers in Asia-Pacific



17. Appendix II-Detailed Charts from VOC Survey



- Priorities for Hospital IT Decision Makers

- Business Challenges for Hospital IT Decision Makers

- Technical Challenges for Hospital IT Decision Makers

- Current and Future Hospital IT Installations

- Future Hospital IT Investments

- Hospital IT Spending

- Hospital IT Demand Originators

- Hospital IT Decision Makers

- Hospital IT Purchase Preference

- Vendor Selection Criteria

- Market Engineering Methodology

- Learn More-Next Steps



