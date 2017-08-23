

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Guess Inc. (GES) jumped nearly 14 percent on extended hours on Wednesday after the apparel retailer reported a second-quarter results that trounced Wall Street analysts' estimates. The company also lifted its full-year outlook.



Guess' second-quarter profit dropped to $15.2 million or $0.18 per share from $32.3 million or $0.38 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $16.1 million or $0.19 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.



Revenues for the quarter grew 5 percent to $573.69 million from $544.96 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $559.05 million.



Americas retail revenues dropped 11 percent, while wholesale revenue increased 7 percent. For the quarter, revenues at European business segment jumped 20 percent and Asia revenues climbed 17 percent.



Victor Herrero, Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'We are pleased to report that our adjusted second quarter results finished above the high-end of our expectations for operating margin and earnings per share. Overall, the Company revenues increased 5%, operating margin expanded 120 basis points and operating profit grew 49% compared to last year's second quarter.'



'We continue to see the results of our efforts in Europe and Asia, where our revenues were up 20% and 17%, respectively, mainly driven by new store openings, wholesale growth and positive comp sales,' he added.



The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share, payable September 22 to shareholders of September 6.



Looking forward to the third quarter, Guess expects adjusted earnings of $0.08 to $0.11 per share and revenues to increase between 4 to 6 percent. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.12 per share and revenues to increase 3 percent.



For the full year, Guess now expects revenue growth of 6.0 to 7.5 percent and earnings of $0.34 to $0.42 per share. Earlier, Guess expected revenue growth of 3.5 to 5.0 percent and earnings of $0.34 to $0.44 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.40 per share on revenue growth of 3.30 percent for the year.



GES closed Wednesday's trading at $12.48, up $0.11 or 0.89%, on the NYSE. The stock further gained $1.42 or 11.38% in the after-hours trading.



