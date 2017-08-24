Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market by Type, Crop Type, Field Size, Mobility, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The sprinkler irrigation systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.97% from 2017, to reach a projected value of USD 4.27 Billion by 2022. Agricultural market cycles, around the world, have made growers and governments realize the importance of irrigation in increasing agricultural production & yields, and enhancing farmland values. This has led to the irrigation of previously unirrigated lands. The growth of sprinkler irrigation systems can be attributable to these factors. Advancements in irrigation technologies have led to mechanization of sprinkler irrigation systems. Hence, these systems are also referred to as mechanized irrigation system.

Center pivot irrigation systems were the most dominant type; the market for these systems is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the adaptability of these systems to different terrains, crop type, land sizes, and weather conditions.

The use of mechanically-moved sprinkler irrigation systems in large fields is projected to grow at the highest rate, owing to a trend of consolidation of small and medium-sized land holdings into large land holdings witnessed in many irrigation markets around the globe.

Rapid growth in demand for cereal crops from increasing population and use of cereals in animal feed and biofuels is driving the application of sprinkler irrigation systems in cereal crops. The acreage under stationary sprinkler irrigation systems is greater, since they are the conventional irrigation systems; also, for large acreages, the use of towable irrigation systems is not conducive.

North America accounted for the largest regional market share in 2016, while RoW is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the next five years. North America extensively uses sprinkler irrigation systems to maximize production and increase export trade. Large irrigation projects in South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are driving the growth of sprinkler irrigation systems market in RoW.

Companies Mentioned



Alkhorayef Group

Hunter Industries

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Pierce Corporation

Rain Bird Corporation

Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.

T-L Irrigation Company

Valmont Industries, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Sprinkler (Mechanized) Irrigation Systems Market, By Crop Type



8 Sprinkler (Mechanized) Irrigation Systems Market, By Type



9 Sprinkler (Mechanized) Irrigation Systems Market, By Field Size



10 Sprinkler (Mechanized) Irrigation Systems Market, By Mobility



11 Sprinkler (Mechanized) Irrigation Systems Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lm4vrv/sprinkler

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716