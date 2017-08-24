

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Thursday release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to be worth NZ$4.60 billion, up from NZ$4.46 billion in June. Exports are pegged at NZ$4.42 billion, down from NZ$4.70 billion in the previous month. The trade deficit is expected to come in at NZ$200 million following the NZ$242 million surplus a month earlier.



Japan will see final June figures for the leading and coincident indexes; their previous scores were 106.3 and 117.2, respectively.



Hong Kong will see July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were worth 377.68 billion HKD and exports were at 329.41 billion HKD for a trade deficit of 48.28 billion HKD.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX