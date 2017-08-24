

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - San Francisco-based Memphis Meats, a startup that develops meat from stem cells, has raised a $17 million in a Series A funding round.



The funding round was led by DFJ, while Cargill, venture capital firm Atomico, New Crop Capital, SOSV, Fifty Years, KBW Ventures, Inevitable Ventures and author Suzy Welsh all joined the round.



The new financing round brings Memphis Meats' total funding to $22 million.



Memphis Meat was founded in 2015 by cardiologist Uma Valeti, stem cell researcher Nicholas Genovese, and tissue engineer Will Clem. The company does not have any products that it sells commercially, but has produced beef, chicken, and duck from animal cells.



