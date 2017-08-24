sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

406,05 Euro		+0,972
+0,24 %
WKN: 899676 ISIN: CA3039011026 Ticker-Symbol: FFX 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
407,73
410,10
23.08.
407,84
410,09
23.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED406,05+0,24 %
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS INC28,608-0,30 %