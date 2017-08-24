Global Automotive Tire Socks Market to Grow at CAGR of 6.6% by 2021: Growing Need For Improved Traction in Cold Weather

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive tire socks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.66% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Tire Socks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is providence of night vision reflectors in tire socks. Tire socks are used to improve the grip and traction of the tires on the road during winters. They are textile covers that can be easily installed on the tire. There are different sizes of socks to fit almost all types of cars, vans, truck, buses, etc. The grip is attained through friction along with specifically developed high-tech textiles.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need for improved traction in cold weather. There is an increased need for tire socks in snowfall conditions as they help vehicles improve traction. Northern Canada, Russia, Scandinavia, and other Northern European countries experience heavy snowfall during winter. This results in roads being covered with several feet of snow. Driving in such conditions requires specific skills due to the loss of traction by vehicles. Skilled snow drivers have perfected the art of controlled skidding. The emergence of traction control and stability control in modern sports utility vehicles (SUVs) has resulted in much safer snow rides

Key vendors



Michelin

Joubert Productions

AutoSock

Isse Safety



TireSocks



Other prominent vendors



Weissenfels

Silknet

Novotool



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01:Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Drivers and challenges



PART 09: Market trends



PART 10: Vendor landscape



PART 11: Key vendor analysis



PART 12: Appendix



