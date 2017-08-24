

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro said he would send a letter to his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump aimed to promote a respectful dialogue, changing bilateral relations for good and erasing tensions and conflicts.



The news came only one day after Maduro has affirmed that relations with the United States government are not going through a good moment, after Trump has threatened Venezuela with a possible military intervention.



'I am going to send a letter to Trump very soon, because I am sure that if he reads it with a little goodwill many things can change for the better and I want this relationship to change for the better, eliminating tensions, conflicts and problems that are going to be hurtful to both', he said during a press conference to foreign outlets in Caracas.



