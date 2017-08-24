

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 40 points or 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,290-point plateau and it figures to take further damage on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to Washington woes and weak economic data. The European and U.S. bourses slipped and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished barely lower on Wednesday as losses from the resource stocks were mitigated by support from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index eased 2.52 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 3,287.70 after trading between 3,274.44 and 3,299.46.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China climbed 1.63 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China spiked 2.81 percent, Bank of China jumped 1.50 percent, Vanke added 0.13 percent, Gemdale gained 0.09 percent, PetroChina shed 0.25 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.67 percent, Aluminum Corp of China plummeted 4.24 percent, Jiangxi Copper skidded 3.70 percent and Zijin Mining tumbled 2.13 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks gave ground on Wednesday, although the pressure was subdued and limited the downside for the averages.



The Dow dropped 87.80 points or 0.4 percent to 21,812.09, while the NASDAQ dipped 19.07 points or 0.3 percent to 6,278.41 and the S&P 500 fell 8.47 points or 0.4 percent to 2,444.04.



The pullback came as traders reacted to comments from President Donald Trump at Tuesday's rally in Arizona. Trump pledged to supporters that he would build the controversial wall on the border with Mexico even if it meant shutting down the government.



He also said he's likely to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement, raising concerns about the impact on global trade.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a steep and unexpected drop in new home sales in July - however, selling pressure waned as traders looked ahead to the upcoming Federal Reserve Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.



Crude oil prices rose Wednesday after data showed that inventories dropped for the eighth consecutive week. WTI light sweet crude oil was up 47 cents at $48.20 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX