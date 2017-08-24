

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - PayByPhone, the global leader in mobile parking payments, announced that it has appointed Francis Dupuis as President and Chief Executive Officer effective August 23rd, 2017.



Kush Parikh, former President and CEO, has stepped down from the role after his successful 3.5-year term with the business. During his time at PayByPhone, Kush led the business to profitability, established a strong focus on end customers and was pivotal in its ground-breaking sale to Volkswagen Financial Services.



Francis, a long-standing member of the executive team at PayByPhone, takes the reins at a pivotal time for the company. The recent acquisition of PayByPhone by Volkswagen Financial Service AG gives the PayByPhone team unprecedented access to the automotive industry at a time when smart parking and smart city initiatives are booming.



