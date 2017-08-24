Timothy Ngui joins AdvanIDe as COO

Combined Role of CIO and COO to strengthen operational and digital capabilities to deliver into growth markets.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvanIDe, Advanced ID Electronics, the leading independent provider of semiconductors for the smart card, IoT, M2M and RFID industry, today announced the new addition to the Executive Management Team. The role combines the strategic functions of a Chief Information Officer (CIO) with that one of a Chief Operating Officer (COO). Singapore-based Timothy Ngui was chosen to take on this leadership position and joins the AdvanIDe Executive Management team as COO with immediate effect.

"Being the leader for the delivery of secure semiconductors and value-added products and services into identification and security markets, we experience the need to improve our operational capabilities by making them faster, more efficient, more scalable and to move them to the digital domain," said Holger Roessner, CEO of AdvanIDe Holdings Pte Ltd.

Mr. Timothy Ngui is a certified Productivity and Innovation Manager and LEAN Six Sigma and Business Process Re-engineering Implementer. He has a depth of experience in Information Technology, Human Talent Management, Strategic Planning, Corporate Restructuring, Risk Management, Real Estate Management, Corporate Secretariat and Financial Analytics, Compliance and Audit. In his past career, Mr. Ngui was recently the Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of GLG CORP LTD, an Australian Listed Company (GLE.AX) providing global textile and apparel solutions to customers from Fortune 500 companies. In 2017, Mr. Ngui provided consultancy services to an arm of the Boston Consulting Group for Corporate Finance matters for a regional bank. Timothy holds a Degree in Professional Communication from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.

"In this digital age, the demand for accurate, strategic analytics is crucial to the success of a business. AdvanIDe will enhance client and supplier engagement by leveraging on rapidly scalable solutions according to business needs. We will achieve this through connected communications across an intelligent operations eco-system," said Mr. Ngui.

AdvanIDe is going to embark on a total digital transformation moving out of the current legacy systems that were used under the prior ownership and will integrate digitally with key suppliers and clients alike.

About AdvanIDe

AdvanIDe - Advanced ID Electronics - is one of the leading semiconductor providers, focused on components for RFID transponders, chip cards and RFID readers and terminals. The company's products are used in the secure access market for applications including access management and control, automated fare collection and object identification, and secure ID and transactions for eGovernment, M2M, secure authentication, IoT and related uses. The company expects revenues in excess of USD 150M in 2017 and operates from 11 offices in key international markets and three representative offices in Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Additional information can be found by visiting www.advanide.com.

