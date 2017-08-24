

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of August 23, 2017.



GAINERS



1. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)



Gained 27.68% to close Wednesday's (Aug.23) trading at $14.39.



News: The Company announced a positive regulatory update related to Lumateperone in schizophrenia.



Lumateperone has been evaluated in 2 phase III studies in schizophrenia, and the results of both the studies were positive.



In May of this year, the Company met with the FDA and sought guidance on the acceptability of the two positive clinical trials as the basis for the submission of a new drug application for the treatment of schizophrenia. That time, the FDA requested additional information to confirm that the findings observed in nonclinical animal toxicology studies of Lumateperone are not indicative of a safety risk associated with long term exposure in humans. The news sent the stock down over 24% to $10.49 on May 1, 2017.



The Company prepared responses to the FDA's request for additional information and were submitted for review.



The FDA has completed the review and has deemed the responses regarding the nonclinical findings to be sufficient. So, the Company is moving forward with its long-term safety study of Lumateperone and intends to submit the NDA for the treatment of schizophrenia by mid-2018.



Lumateperone is also being studied in phase III trials in bipolar depression and in agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.



2. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)



Gained 27.30% to close Wednesday's trading at $24.25.



News: Bloomberg reported that the Company is exploring strategic options, including a possible sale.



Pipeline:



The Company's lead product candidate is Omadacycline, a new once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic being developed for the treatment of serious community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), and urinary tract infections.



The phase III development activities for Omadacycline in CABP and ABSSSI have been successfully completed, and the Company is preparing to submit marketing applications in the United States and European Union.



Near-term catalysts:



-- Rolling submission of NDA for Omadacycline is expected to begin in December 2017. -- Omadacycline NDA submission completion expected in the first quarter of 2018.



3. Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)



Gained 18.47% to close Wednesday's trading at $11.61.



News: Mustang Bio, a Fortress Biotech (FBIO) company commenced trading on the NASDAQ Global Market today (Aug.23).



Near-term catalysts:



-- Initiate construction on a proprietary CAR T manufacturing facility later this year. -- Read out phase I data from its lead CAR T therapies MB-101 in glioblastoma and MB-102 in acute myeloid leukemia in early 2018.



4. Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (PTX)



Gained 14.23% to close Wednesday's trading at $3.05.



News: No news



Recent event:



On July 27, 2017, the Company reported Q2, 2017 financial results.



Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $21.6 million or $2.16 per share compared to a net loss of $31.1 million or $4.67 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2016. Second quarter 2017 net revenues decreased to $34.3 million from the $36.7 million in the second quarter of 2016.



The Company has completed a series of refinancing transactions, which commenced on July 20, 2017, intended to improve liquidity, extend debt maturities and enable it to create value for stakeholders.



5. Versartis Inc. (VSAR)



Gained 11.11% to close Wednesday's trading at $19.50. This is the second straight day of gain for the stock.



News: No news



Near-term catalysts:



-- Report topline data from phase III trial of Somavaratan in pediatric growth hormone deficiency, dubbed VELOCITY, around the end of September. -- Complete enrollment of phase III trial of Somavaratan in pre-pubertal Japanese children with growth hormone deficiency, dubbed J14VR5, in the second half of this year.



6. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)



Gained 9.52% to close Wednesday's trading at $13.00.



News: No news



Pipeline:



The Company's lead drug candidate is CPI-444, which is under Phase 1/1b study, being evaluated both as a single agent and in combination with Roche's Tecentriq in renal cell cancer (RCC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The Company presented positive results from the study on June 6, 2017.



Near-term catalyst:



-- Additional data from the Phase 1/1b study of CPI-444 are expected to be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 32nd Annual Meeting in November 2017.



7. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)



The Company deals with less invasive medical devices for bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures.



Gained 7.85% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.12, after 2 down days.



News: No news



Recent event:



On August 10, 2017, the FDA alerted health care providers of five reports of unanticipated deaths that occurred from 2016 to present in patients with liquid-filled intragastric balloon systems used to treat obesity.



Four reports involve the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, manufactured by Apollo Endo Surgery.



The following were the clarifications provided by the Company pertaining to the FDA's alert.



ORBERA, which assists adult patients suffering from obesity with a body mass index of 30 to 40 in losing and maintaining weight, was approved by the FDA in August of 2015. 'Since its approval, there have been 5 reported deaths of patients who had received the ORBERA intragastric balloon in four different countries, and they were all self reported by the Company. The incident rate remains less than 0.01% and there have been no product liability-related claims in connection with the five cases'.



8. Verastem Inc. (VSTM)



Gained 6.93% to close Wednesday's trading at $3.55.



News: No news



Near-term catalysts:



-- Data from phase III study evaluating Duvelisib in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma, dubbed DUO, are expected in the latter part of summer 2017.



Duvelisib's potential is also being explored in patients with indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL) whose disease is refractory to rituximab and to either chemotherapy or radioimmunotherapy. The Company reported positive results from a phase II study of Duvelisib in patients with indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma, dubbed DYNAMO, last June.



LOSERS



1. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)



Lost 13.31% to close Wednesday's trading at $51.02.



News: The Company's phase III study of Aceneuramic acid extended release (Ace-ER) in patients with GNE Myopathy failed to meet the primary and secondary endpoints.



GNE myopathy, also called Hereditary Inclusion Body Myopathy, is a rare, progressive muscle disease that affects both the upper and lower limbs. (Source: GNE Myopathy In Focus).



Ultragenyx has decided to throw in the towel on further clinical development of Ace-ER.



2. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)



Lost 11.27% to close Wednesday's trading at $7.32 after the previous day's gain of 24%.



News: No news



The Company made its debut on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on May 5, 2017, offering its shares at a price of $15.00 each.



Pipeline:



The Company's pipeline includes OV101, a potential treatment for Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, and TAK-935/OV935 for treatment of adults with rare epilepsies.



A phase II clinical trial of OV101 in adults with Angelman syndrome, dubbed STARS, a phase I trial of OV101 in adolescents diagnosed with Angelman syndrome or Fragile X syndrome, and a phase 1b/2a clinical trial of TAK-935/OV935 in adults with rare epilepsies are underway.



Near-term catalysts:



-- The top line data from the phase I trial evaluating OV101 in adolescents diagnosed with Angelman syndrome or Fragile X syndrome are expected to be available in the second half of 2017. -- Data from the phase 1b/2a clinical trial of TAK-935/OV935 are expected next year.



3. PetMed Express Inc. (PETS)



Lost 8.09% to close Wednesday's trading at $36.22. The stock, which touched a new 52-week high of $50.90 on July 27, 2017, has since been on the decline.



News: No news



Recent event:



On July 24, 2017, the Company reported stellar financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2017.



Net income rose to $9.3 million or $0.45 per share for the recent fiscal first quarter on net sales of $79.7 million. This compared with a net income of $6.6 million or $0.32 per share and net sales of $72.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2016.



The analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the Company to earn $0.38 per share on net sales of $77.33 million.



4. KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)



Lost 7.41% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.50.



News: No news



Near-term catalysts:



-- Initiate development of KP484, a new super-extended release (SER) d-MPH being designed for the treatment of ADHD, and file an Investigational New Drug application for KP484 as early as the third quarter of 2017. -- Initiate pivotal efficacy trial of KP415 for the treatment of ADHD in the second half of this year. -- Human clinical trials of KP201/IR for the short-term treatment of acute pain are anticipated to commence in 1H 2017 - with final intranasal human abuse liability (HAL) study data expected in the second half of this year. -- NDA submission for KP415 for the treatment of ADHD is planned for 2018.



5. Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)



Lost 5.58% to close Wednesday's trading at $12.36.



News: No news



Recent event:



On April 19, 2017, the Company announced the closing of its IPO and exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, which were sold at a price of $10.00 each.



Pipeline:



Tocagen's lead product candidate is a combination of an investigational biologic, Toca 511, and an investigational small molecule, Toca FC, designed to be used together.



Near-term catalysts:



-- A phase 2/3 clinical trial of Toca 511 & Toca FC, for the treatment of patients with recurrent brain cancer, dubbed Toca 5, is underway. Top-line results from the phase 2 portion of the Toca 5 study are anticipated in the first half of 2018. -- Initiation of Phase 1b trial, called Toca 7, evaluating Toca 511 & Toca FC in patients with newly diagnosed high grade glioma expected in the first half of 2018.



