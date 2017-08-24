

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market has pared losses and is modestly lower on Thursday following the negative lead from Wall Street and a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 17.87 points or 0.09 percent to 19,416.77, off a low of 19,366.26 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is declining more than 1 percent, Panasonic is down 0.4 percent and Canon is lower by 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is rising 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing 0.2 percent, while Honda is adding 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is up 0.5 percent as crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Denka Co. is rising more than 4 percent, Pioneer Corp. is higher by 3 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery is gaining almost 3 percent. On the flip side, Nisshin Steel is losing more than 7 percent, Kobe Steel is down almost 5 percent and JFE Holdings is lower by almost 4 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see final June figures for the leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump pledged to a crowd of supporters that he would build the controversial wall on the border with Mexico even if it meant shutting down the government. The President also indicated he's likely to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement, raising concerns about the impact on global trade.



The Dow slid 87.80 points or 0.4 percent to 21,812.09, the Nasdaq dipped 19.07 points or 0.3 percent to 6,278.41 and the S&P 500 fell 8.47 points or 0.4 percent to 2,444.04.



European stocks moved mostly lower on Wednesday. The German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line.



Crude oil prices rose Wednesday after the government said crude oil inventories dropped for the eighth consecutive week. WTI crude oil rose $0.54 or 1.1 percent to $48.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



