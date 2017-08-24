

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Thursday amid cautious trades after U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the government if he does not secure funds for building the Mexico border wall. Investors also turned their attention to the global central banking conference, which begins in Jackson Hole later in the day.



The Australian market is edging higher after a weak start following the overnight losses on Wall Street. Investors are digesting upbeat earnings results from local companies.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 5.60 points or 0.09 percent to 5,742.40, off a low of 5716.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 5.70 points or 0.10 percent to 5,798.40.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



South32 reported a turnaround to profit in the full year on higher revenues, while underlying earnings surged eight-fold. The miner's shares are advancing more than 3 percent.



Gold miners are also advancing after gold prices edged higher overnight. Newcrest Mining is up almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is up more than 1 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly higher after crude oil prices rose overnight. Oil Search is rising more than 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is declining more than 1 percent.



Santos reported a net loss for the half year that narrowed from last year on strong revenue growth and the absence of charges. The company will not pay an interim dividend. Shares of Santos are advancing almost 1 percent.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent. National Australia Bank is adding 0.2 percent.



Nine Entertainment reported a full-year loss on writedowns of assets and lower revenue, while underlying profit rose almost 3 percent. The broadcaster's shares are gaining almost 5 percent.



Alumina said its net profit for the first half of the year rose sharply from last year, largely reflecting higher alumina prices realized by its AWAC joint venture with Alcoa. The miner and metals producer's shares are rising more than 3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar rose against the U.S. dollar. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7905, up from US$0.7892 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market has pared losses and is modestly lower following the negative lead from Wall Street and a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 17.87 points or 0.09 percent to 19,416.77, off a low of 19,366.26 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is declining more than 1 percent, Panasonic is down 0.4 percent and Canon is lower by 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is rising 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing 0.2 percent, while Honda is adding 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is up 0.5 percent as crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Denka Co. is rising more than 4 percent, Pioneer Corp. is higher by 3 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery is gaining almost 3 percent. On the flip side, Nisshin Steel is losing more than 7 percent, Kobe Steel is down almost 5 percent and JFE Holdings is lower by almost 4 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see final June figures for the leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan are also higher. New Zealand, Shanghai, Indonesia and Malaysia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump pledged to a crowd of supporters that he would build the controversial wall on the border with Mexico even if it meant shutting down the government. The President also indicated he's likely to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement, raising concerns about the impact on global trade.



The Dow slid 87.80 points or 0.4 percent to 21,812.09, the Nasdaq dipped 19.07 points or 0.3 percent to 6,278.41 and the S&P 500 fell 8.47 points or 0.4 percent to 2,444.04.



European stocks moved mostly lower on Wednesday. The German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line.



Crude oil prices rose Wednesday after the government said crude oil inventories dropped for the eighth consecutive week. WTI crude oil rose $0.54 or 1.1 percent to $48.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX