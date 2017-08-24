RAM's Mobile Tracking Solution Helps Coniq Manage its Asset Base

ORPINGTON, England, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Coniq, a specialist in customer engagement for shopping centres, retail businesses and within the hospitality sector, has selected Real Asset Management's (RAM) mobile asset tracking solution to establish enhanced control over its equipment whilst improving the management of all of the company's assets. It will use the software to store crucial information, including cost details, current location and status of all items.

The company was founded by Ben Chesser in 2011 and has continued to expand. It began by launching a platform aimed at simplifying and measuring the effectiveness of marketing activities. Coniq aims to help businesses achieve higher brand awareness and increase the traffic and time spent on customer websites. It is a world leader in issuing secure vouchers, mainly via email and mobile devices.

Coniq will use RAM's asset tracking software to establish greater control over its asset base, including devices that are leased to its customers. It will utilise the issue and return functionality to keep a complete record of where each piece of equipment has been and where it is. Tomas Kamensky, Project Coordinator at Coniq comments, "We are always looking to monitor items more efficiently and the tracking app will enable us to do so. The system ensures that all relevant details are available, such as costs, disposal lists and location summaries. This will reduce greatly the amount of time it takes for us to compile reports.

"We will use the mobile app to complete all routine asset tracking tasks, as well as physical auditing exercises." Kamensky continues, "The issue, return and reservation functionality is incredibly helpful as it ensures that the ownership status of equipment is always up to date. This will reduce the risk of us losing items as we can log in to the system and see which member of staff, or customer, was using it last.

Kamensky concludes, "We were looking mainly to track handheld scanners that we lease to clients using our SaaS solution and the team at RAM has been very responsive in helping us meet this objective."

Real Asset Management (RAM) is a leading provider of fixed asset management and logistics software&services. Over the last30 years, its products have been implemented by more than 3,000 organisations in over 70 countries.

RAM, the leading supplier to the UK public sector, has successfully implemented software across1000Commercial companies,180 Housing Associations, 100 Local Authorities, 150 Central Governmentsites,200 NHS Trusts,90Educational Establishments and over 250 MoD sites worldwide.

The company has developed apowerful range of softwaremodulesaround a central data repositorythat enables organisations of any size to manage every aspect of the asset lifecycle. ItsSeries4000 solutionoffers fixed asset accounting, capital project control, lease accounting, asset budgeting, asset tracking (utilising barcode/RFID/NFC technology) and computerised maintenance management.

