Sika AG / SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING TURKISH MANUFACTURER OF SEALANTS AND ADHESIVES . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sika has acquired ABC Sealants, a leading Turkish-based manufacturer of sealants and adhesives. The acquisition will strengthen Sika's market position in Turkey and further establish Sika as a comprehensive supplier of solutions for interior finishing applications.

ABC Sealants is a highly regarded brand in the Turkish building materials market with a strong presence in the distribution business. Based in Istanbul, the company runs a manufacturing facility producing a wide range of construction sealants and adhesives. The acquired production site will not only improve Sika's ability to serve customers in the Turkish market but will also function as a distribution and production hub for the Middle East and Africa, reinforcing the supply chain in this region. With the wider product range and improved access to professional distribution channels, the two companies will profit from extensive cross-selling opportunities.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: "This acquisition provides us with a solid production platform to further expand the sealant and adhesive business in Turkey as well as in the Middle East and Africa. We welcome the new employees into the Sika team and look forward to growing our business together".

