WISeKey International Holding SA: WISeKey Awarded ISO 27001 Certification and Webtrust accreditation to demonstrate its adherence to the most rigorous security controls and best practices in the industry

Celebrating 10th anniversary of worldwide trust

Geneva, Switzerland- August 24, 2017- WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company announced today that it has completed successfully two important security accreditations: (1) the annual independent audit which grants the reputed WebTrust accreditation, necessary to deliver reliable trust services. WISeKey started these accreditations back in 2007, and therefore this year's renewal brings the 10th anniversary of the worldwide recognition of its unique trust model; and (2) compliance with the international ISO 27001 certification for information security. The ISO 27001 standard has rigorous requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving a company's Information Security Management System (ISMS).

WISeKey provides an end-to-end scalable security framework to be integrated into IoT platforms. Based on PKI Technology, it will protect the device and its data at rest or in transit. WISeKey delivers cryptographic root keys and solutions to use and manage digital certificates, and their associated secure assets, protecting otherwise vulnerable IoT devices in the field. The security accreditation of such product and services is a must to ensure its trustworthiness.

For a CA to meet the strict requirements of these WebTrust programs, it must prove it has the highest commitment to the integrity of its own operations and the security and reliability of the certificates it offers. Successfully passing this entire collection of audits required the thorough evaluation of WISeKey's practices, policies and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). The Webtrust accreditation of the WISeKey/OISTE Root Certification Authorities is key when connecting to secure websites and authenticating, digitally signing or encrypting electronic transactions, email or documents. Certificates issued under a Webtrust root are trusted by web browsers, operating systems and applications, allowing a seamless and much more secure user experience. By meeting not only the Baseline Requirements but the Extended Validation and Extended Validation Code Signing audit criteria, WISeKey continues to demonstrate its adherence to the most rigorous security controls and best practices in the digital certificate industry.

WISeKey also certified recently its Information Security Management System, under the ISO 27001 standard. This accreditation confirms WISeKey's position as a trustworthy security technology supplier, and is complemented with the international accreditations attained by QuoVadis, recently acquired by WISeKey to reinforce its Managed PKI offering, specially oriented to the new needs of the Internet of Things, these certifications include, among others the eIDAS and ZertES accreditations, which entitles WISeKey to deliver legally binding trust services in the European Union and Switzerland.

These certifications will allow WISeKey to proceed with the vertical integration of WISeKey's unique Root of Trust and Identity technology with VaultIC's hardware & software, system certification, provisioning and up to management services, creating the first ever comprehensive trusted end-to-end cybersecurity platform for people and objects (IoT) and give WISeKey the unique ability to deliver the most secure platform to its customers.

As we move forward, the Internet of Things will quickly become the Internet of Everything (IoE), with more devices and objects connected and able to collect and transmit data over the internet. WISeKey's Vertical Platform potential for monetizing services, blockchain, AI and the data produced by these connected devices continues to grow. The total number of IoT connections is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2015 to $27 billion in 2025, all of them requiring the type of chips and software offered by

WISeKey. Global spending on IoT/IoE technology-based services is now expected to reach $3 trillion by 2025.

Carlos Moreira, Chairman & CEO of WISeKey, commented, "We are very proud of these new accreditations, which confirm the reliability of our Trust Services. We want to celebrate this anniversary with all the Internet community, offering a free digital identity that can be obtained at https://account.wisekey.com (https://account.wisekey.com) to protect people's email and documents with digital signatures and encryption, reducing tremendously the risk of phishing attacks and ransomware." Bernard Vian, General Manager of WISeKey Semiconductor commented, "The ISO certification of our security practice ensures our customers that every process involved in the design and manufacturing of our products is executed under the most rigorous secure and reliable control."

Also, multinational corporations that need to comply with International Standards on the deployment of their IoT infrastructure are ideal candidates for WISeKey Trust Model. Amidst the threat of increasingly sophisticated data and online identity thefts, WISeKey's robust solutions should ensure data protection for its customers including individuals, enterprises & their IoT objects and government organizations. Since early 2016, WISeKey has been increasing its focus on the IoT segment, and it is currently offering various solutions (both hardware and software) supporting customers using IoT-based systems, while also working on a future wave of WISeKey IoT implementations.

