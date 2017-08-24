sprite-preloader
Amended & Restated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2016

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Marapharm Ventures Inc. (CSE: MDM) ("Marapharm" or the "Company") announces that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure for certain items related to the previously filed financial statements, related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the nine months ending December 31, 2016. The Company has filed amended and restated Financial Statements and MD&A, copies of which are available and can be viewed at http://www.sedar.com.

The effect of the restatement for material items is detailed as follows:

December                                               December
                          31, 2016                                               31, 2016
                                As                                                     As                                                     
                        Previously                                               Restated
                          Reported   Restatement                             
                                 $             $                                        $
                                                                                         
    Consolidated
    Statement
    of Financial
    Position
    Trade and Other
    Receivables             18,602       274,582                  (a)             293,184
    Loan Receivable        456,983     (154,875)                  (b)             302,108
    Prepaid Expenses     1,276,761     (868,621)                  (c)             408,140
    Deferred Expenses       49,925      (49,925)                  (d)                   -
    Due From Related
    Party                        -       456,983                  (b)             456,983
    Land, Property and
    Equipment            3,142,221   (1,196,380)                  (e)           1,945,841
    Intangible
    Properties           1,009,709       563,910                  (e)           1,573,619
    Trade and Other
    Payables               409,614     (112,432)                  (f)             297,182
                         18,320,84
    Share Capital                3      (16,346)                  (g)          18,304,497
    Stock Option Reserve 1,583,171     (494,402)                  (h)           1,088,769
    Foreign Currency
    Translation Reserve   (39,884)       234,390                  (i)             194,506
                         (11,423,6
    Accumulated deficit         68     (585,539)                  (j)        (12,009,207)

(a) The restatement is due to the accrual of rental revenue from the Company's Washington State properties.
(b) The restatement is due to the reclassification of the original loan receivable to Due to Related Party and to set up a loan receivable from a third party.
(c) The restatement is as a result of expensing the fair value of shares issued for services as the shares represent compensation for services provided and are non-refundable. The adjustment is to Shareholder and Investor Relations expense.
(d) The restatement is as a result of reclassifying finder's fees payable on the bond issue.
(e) The restatement is a result of the reclassification of expenditures between consulting, materials & repairs, stock promotion expense and professional fees that were incorrectly apportioned to the expense accounts. The restatement also include adjustments between quarterly periods. The reclassification of prior period and previously reported amounts includes for the nine months the following:

  1. From Project Investigation Costs - $25,442 to Materials and Repairs and $122,701 to Consulting Fees for the three months ended December 31, 2016. A total of $212,258 was reclassified to Materials and Repairs with a total of $122,701 reallocated to Consulting Fees for the nine months ended December 31, 2016.
  2. From Prepaid to Stock Promotion & Investor Relations - $1,128,453 affecting the second quarter. Included in the current period are net additions of $259,832.
  3. From Consulting to Stock Promotion & Investor Relations $828,104.
  4. Other minor reclassifications for the prior periods were made to concur with the current period classification of expenses with no effect on Net Loss.
  5. From Property Plant & Equipment to Intangibles to reallocate amounts paid for the Washington property sublease right of $600,354.
  6. From Property Plant & Equipment to Deposits for a construction advance on the Las Vegas development equal to $134,270.
  7. From Property Plant & Equipment to Loan Receivable in the amount of $302,108.
  8. From Property Plant & Equipment to Stock Promotion & Investor Relations of $196,092.
  9. From Intangible Assets to Stock Promotion & Investor Relations of $36,444.

(f) The restatement is as a result of adjusting accrued liabilities for amounts actually paid.
(g) The restatement is due to the reallocation of share issuance costs from consulting and professional fees.
(h) The restatement is due to the recalculation of the fair value of stock options vested using appropriate metrics in the Black Scholes method of calculation.
(i) The restatement is as a result of the accumulated translation currency effect the various restatements.
(j) The restatement is related to the total impact on the Consolidate Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Three Months
                               Ended
                        December 31,
                                2016                                    Three Months Ended
                       As Previously                                    December 31, 2016
                            Reported        Restatement                       As Restated
                            $                   $                                 $
    Consolidated
    Statement of
    Comprehensive Loss
    Revenues                -             102,058               (a)               102,058
    Bank Charges &
    Interest                -               1,827               (k)                 1,827
                      1,275,1
    Consulting Fees        82         (1,772,645)            (c)(e)             (497,463)
    Directors' Fees         -               4,500               (l)                 4,500
    Insurance               -              13,875               (k)                13,875
    Management Fees    34,500             (4,500)               (l)                30,000
    Materials and
    Repairs                 -              25,442               (e)                25,442
    Office             48,696            (30,351)               (k)                18,345
    Project
    Investigation
    Costs             148,196           (148,196)               (e)                     -
    Rent & Utilities   97,741              27,333               (m)               125,074
    Stock Promotion &
    Investor
    Relations          26,666           2,263,548            (c)(e)             2,290,214
    Amortization of
    Intangible Assets       -              59,650               (n)                59,650
    Depreciation of
    Property &
    Equipment           2,111              78,888               (o)                78,888
    Interest                -               3,817               (k)                 3,817
    Stock Based
    Compensation      923,225           (472,959)               (h)               450,266
    Foreign Currency
    Translation Gain  (23,362
    (Loss)                  )              51,403               (i)                28,041
    Net Comprehensive
    Income (Loss) For (2,896,
    The Period           144)             (5,052)               (j)           (2,901,196)
    Basic and Diluted
    Loss per Share     (0.05)                   -                                  (0.05)

(k) The restatement is as a result of a reallocation from the originally stated General and Administrative Costs. This account has been renamed as Office. The reduction of $30,351 is due to reclassification of costs to consulting and building improvement costs.
(l) The restatement is as a result of a reallocation from Management Fees
(m) The restatement is as a result of reallocations from Materials and Repairs
(n) The restatement is as a result of the recognition of amortization of intangible assets
(o) The restatement is as a result of the recognition of depreciation on property, plant and equipment additions

Nine Months
                             Ended
                       December 31,
                              2016                                      Nine Months Ended   
                     As Previously                                      December 31, 2016
                          Reported         Restatement                        As Restated
                                 $                   $                                  $
    Consolidated
    Statement of
    Comprehensive Loss
    Revenues          -              268,254                    (a)               268,254
    Bank Charges
    & Interest        -                5,186                    (k)                 5,186
    Consulting   1,631,
    Fees            107            (826,104)                 (c)(e)               805,003
    Directors'
    Fees              -               13,500                    (l)                13,500
    Insurance         -               13,875                    (k)                13,875
    Management   103,50
    Fees              0             (13,500)                    (l)                90,000
    Materials
    and Repairs       -              212,258                    (e)               212,258
    Office       73,787             (37,415)                    (k)                36,372
    Project
    Investigatio 334,95
    n Costs           9            (334,959)                    (e)                     -
    Rent &       203,89
    Utilities         6               30,017                    (m)               233,913
    Stock
    Promotion &
    Investor
    Relations    63,708            2,239,538                 (c)(e)             2,303,246
    Amortization
    of
    Intangible
    Assets            -               59,650                    (n)                59,650
    Depreciation
    of Property
    & Equipment   6,093               76,777                    (o)                82,870
    Interest     74,923             (46,349)                    (k)                28,574
    Finance Fees  3,774             (50,226)                    (k)                54,000
    Stock Based  923,22
    Compensation      5            (472,959)                    (h)               450,266
    Foreign
    Currency
    Translation
    Gain (Loss)  57,616            (234,390)                    (i)               176,774
    Net
    Comprehensiv
    e Income
    (Loss) For   (4,006
    The Period    ,096)              280,499                    (j)          (4,286,595))
    Basic and
    Diluted Loss
    per Share    (0.08)                (.01)                                       (0.09)

                       Nine Months
                             Ended
                      December 31,
                              2016                                  Nine Months Ended
                     As Previously                                  December 31, 2016
                          Reported         Restatement                    As Restated
                            $                   $                              $
    Consolidated
    Statement of
    Cash Flows
    Net Gain
    (Loss) For
    The Period    (4,006,096)           (457,273)           (j)           (4,463,369)
    Amortization
    of Patent
    Costs                   -              59,650           (n)                59,650
    Depreciation
    of Property
    and
    Equipment           6,093              76,777           (o)                82,870
    Stock Based
    Compensation    3,029,863         (2,579,597)           (h)               450,266
    Loss on
    Settlement
    of Debt             3,774             (3,774)           (k)                     -
    Shares
    Issued for
    Services                -           1,749,693           (p)             1,749,693
    Shares
    Issued for
    Debt -
    Interest
    Portion                 -              34,944           (p)                34,944
    Shares
    Issued for
    Cash, Net of
    Issuance
    Costs           2,630,050             206,412           (p)             2,836,462
    Share
    Subscription
    Advance           100,000           (443.000)           (p)             (343,000)
    Loan
    Advanced to
    Arm's Length
    Party                   -           (302,108)           (b)             (302,108)
    Net
    (Advanced
    to)
    Repayment
    from Related
    Party           (314,894)               3,774           (b)             (311,120)
    Equipment
    Financing
    Loan
    Repayments      (393,388)              16,025           (q)             (377,363)
    Acquisition
    of Property
    and
    Equipment -
    net           (2,515,269)           1,812,335           (e)             (702,934)
    Acquisition
    of Land                 -           (150,891)           (e)             (150,891)
    Acquisition
    of
    Intangible
    assets          (414,853)           (478,455)           (e)             (893,308)
    Increase
    (Decrease)
    in Cash         3,388,969              76,046           (r)             3,465,015
    Effect of
    Exchange
    Rate Changes
    on Cash                 -            (76,046)           (r)              (76,047)

(p) The restatement is as a result of inaccurate allocations of the various share issuances and placement originally filed.
(q) The restatement is to reflect both the current and long term portions of the debt as paid.
(r) The restatement is as a result of the accumulated effects of the above changes and to reflect the exchange rate changes on various foreign currency denominated transactions.


Changes to the MD&A

The Company has re-written the MD&A in order to comply with Form 51-102F1 disclosure requirements including:

  1. Expanded disclosure regarding corporate strategy and operational information on each of the Company's projects.
  2. Expanded disclosure for Selected Quarterly Financial Information, Discussion of Operations and Liquidity for the current quarter and year to date activities.
  3. Included in the Related Party Information transactions with the current President of the Company and entities related to him.

About Marapharm Ventures Inc.

Marapharm Ventures Inc., is uniquely positioned in the cannabis space as the Company currently holds cultivation and production licenses. These licenses allow for the purchase of plants and product from other licensed growers and has been approved for recreational use in the State of Nevada

The Company's growth strategy is to build facilities and acquire licenses in both Canada and the United States.

Additional information on the operations or financial results of Marapharm are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the CSE website (http://www.thecse.com), the OTC website (http://www.otcmarkets.com), and the SEDAR website (http://www.sedar.com ) under the profile for Marapharm Ventures Inc.

Stock Exchanges:

Marapharm trades in Canada, ticker symbol MDM on the CSE, in the United States, ticker symbol MRPHF on the OTCQB, in Europe, ticker symbol 2M0 on the FSE.

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) has approved the contents of this news release.

Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(signed "Linda Sampson")

Linda Sampson,

CEO

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Mission Ready Services Inc. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mission Ready Services Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable. Although Mission Ready Services Inc. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mission Ready Services Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contact:
Linda Sampson
CEO
+1-778-583-4476
email: info@marapharm.com

http://www.marapharm.com


