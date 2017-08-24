

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Expresco Foods, Inc., a Montréal, Québec establishment, is recalling approximately 20,446 pounds of imported chicken skewer products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.



The problem was discovered by the FSIS import inspector during routine inspection of foreign shipments. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions were reported due to consumption of these products.



The fully cooked chicken skewer items were packaged on August 9 and 15, 2017 and bear establishment number '36' inside the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan and Texas.



L. monocytogenes contamination can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.



