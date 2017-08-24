Intertrust Group: Intertrust N.V. announces intention of CEO not to seek reappointment

Amsterdam - August 24, 2017 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or the "Company") [ticker symbol INTER], the leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, announces that Chief Executive Officer David de Buck will not seek reappointment at the end of his term in May of 2018.

David de Buck said "I have informed the Supervisory Board of my decision not to seek another four year term as CEO of Intertrust when my current term ends at the AGM of 17 May 2018. It has been a great privilege to lead Intertrust since 2009 and I am proud of all we have achieved. It has been a fantastic journey, all the way from the management buy-out in 2009, the two periods of private equity ownership with Waterland and Blackstone, our seven acquisitions between 2011 and 2017 and last but not least our IPO in 2015. None of these accomplishments would have been possible without the hard work and loyalty of all my colleagues across the world, and I am profoundly thankful to all the great people that work and have worked at Intertrust over the last nine years."



Chairperson Hélène Vletter-van Dort said "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to express our deep gratitude to David for his many years of hard work and dedication to Intertrust. Under David's entrepreneurial leadership, Intertrust has become one of the world's leading Trust, Corporate and Fund Services providers, and clearly the successful IPO of Intertrust in 2015 is one of the highlights of David's tenure. I have very much enjoyed our cooperation, and we wish David every success with his future endeavours. The Supervisory Board has initiated a search for a new CEO."

About Intertrust

Intertrust is a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund and services, with approximately 2,500 employees located throughout a network of 41 offices in 30 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

