

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centurion Labs is recalling 1 lot of Ninjacof and 1 lot of Ninjacof A manufactured by Dania Beach, Florida-based Vilvet due to potential contamination with Burkholderia cepacia.



The U.S. FDA has notified Centurion that they discovered this product may have been manufactured in a Pharmatech, FDA registered facility, in Davie, FL. that was found to have a product that contained B. cepacia. Centurion Labs has not found any B. cepacia or received any complaints for the products or lots listed.



Ninjacof and Ninjacof A are used to temporarily relieve symptoms due to the common cold, allergic rhinitis or other respiratory allergies and the products are sold in 473 mL bottles with the expiration date of 11/2018. The affected products are Ninjacof with Lot# 200N1601 (NDC 23359-032-16) and Ninjacof A with Lot# 201NA1601 (NDC 23359-033-16).



B. cepacia contamination could result in infections in patients with compromised immune systems and in patients with chronic lung conditions such as cystic fibrosis. Some of these infections may be serious or even life threatening in the at-risk patient population.



