

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of Swiss drug maker Roche Holdings (RHHBY), announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its Emicizumab for Hemophilia A with inhibitors. The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by February 23, 2018.



The FDA accepted the company's Biologics License Application or BLA for emicizumab prophylaxis (preventative) as a once-weekly subcutaneous treatment for adults, adolescents and children with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.



Emicizumab is an investigational bispecific monoclonal antibody designed to bring together factors IXa and X, proteins required to activate the natural coagulation cascade and restore the blood clotting process.



Emicizumab is administered by an injection of a ready-to-use solution under the skin (subcutaneously) once weekly.



The BLA for emicizumab is based on results from the Phase III HAVEN 1 study in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older, as well as interim results from the Phase III HAVEN 2 study in children younger than 12 years of age.



Priority Review designation is granted to medicines that the FDA has determined to have the potential to provide significant improvements in the safety and effectiveness of the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a serious disease.



The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for emicizumab in adults and adolescents with hemophilia A with inhibitors in September 2015.



The company noted that data from both HAVEN 1 and HAVEN 2 have also been submitted for approval consideration to the European Medicines Agency and will be reviewed under accelerated assessment.



