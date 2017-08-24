Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Half-year financial report 2017

Highlights first half-year 2017

Redevelopments Montoyer 63 and Treesquare in Brussels and Strassen in Luxembourg on schedule

The figures realized on 30/06 correspond to the outlook

The rental income is stable at € 28.1 million compared to € 28.4 million (-1%)

Due to a lack of extraordinary financial income in H1 2017 the net result and EPRA Earnings* are lower

EPRA Earnings* (previously the net current result) on 30/06 has decreased, according to the outlook, to € 13.3 million (30/06/2016: € 14.35 million) or € 2.69 per share (30/06/2016: € 2.91 per share) (-8%)

The net result has slightly risen from € 15.1 million to € 15.6 million or € 3.16 per share (+3%)

Temporary lower occupancy rate of the real estate portfolio at 91.8%

Global real estate portfolio amounts to € 982 million (incl. participation in Retail Estates)

Net asset value (group share) per share EPRA stands at € 81.6

Temporary higher debt ratio of 59.92%

Further geographical diversification towards Luxembourg by acquisition of Mercator office building

Divestment 3 logistics buildings in final phase

Leasinvest Real Estate Half-year financial report 2017 (http://hugin.info/134797/R/2128888/813052.pdf)



