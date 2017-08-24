

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved less than initially estimated in June, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, climbed to 105.9 in June from 104.7 in May. The reading for June was revised down from 106.3.



However, the latest score was the strongest since June 2015, when it marked 106.2.



Meanwhile, the coincident index that reflects the current economic activity rose to 117.1 in June from 115.8 in the prior month. The flash score for June was 117.2.



The lagging index also improved from 116.5 in May to 117.4 in June.



