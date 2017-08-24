Tavisca Solutions to Host Technxt Meetup at Pune Office

PUNE, India, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tavisca Solutions, a leading travel technology products and solutions provider, will be organizing the Technxt Meetup in their Pune office, in Viman Nagar on September 9, 2017. This Meetup is powered by Amazon Web Services, while Tavisca Solutions are the venue partners.

Technxt is a key initiative of the engineering group at tavisca, bringing technology experts, enthusiast and real life case studies together. The ever growing software engineering community within and outside tavisca is invited to participate, contribute and learn from the experiences of each other.

"Logging infrastructure is the key to application management and big data today. Gone are the days where logging was not considered as a critical activity. It is very important to make it more managed and cost effective using AWS Kinesis Firehose, AWS Elastic Search service & Kibana and scale it as per our requirements," said Nikhil Prasad, Co-founder of tavisca. He would be speaking about 'Scalable Logging' at the event.

Rahul Shringarpure, Solutions Architect at AWS, would also be discussing about 'Machine Learning' at the Technxt Meetup.

Rahul said, "No industry is going to be untouched by machine learning in near future. In my talk, you will be building a recommendation engine on Apache Zeppelin using Apache Spark running on Amazon Elastic MapReduce (EMR). You don't have to be a data scientist to start building smart applications with machine learning, you could use these principles and tools to build more sophisticated models going forward."

Technxt and tavisca, invite technology enthusiasts to attend this event at tavisca's Pune office, in Viman Nagar. Individuals outside Pune can also view it live online. Since the seats are limited, please register at goo.gl/g19WCq.

Tavisca Solutions powered more than 2.5 million travel bookings (2016) for leading B2C, membership-based travel and B2B travel companies globally. Tavisca Solutions helped travel brands transform themselves into technology-centric market leaders in travel, empower their vision and scale their business. As authorized developers of GDS's (Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport) and integrated with 50+ supplier APIs, our easy-to-integrate and ready-to-use APIs simplify building web-optimized and mobile-friendly travel booking engine.

With the vision to build the future-focused technology building blocks that solve key challenges in the online travel business, tavisca offers a versatile suite of cloud-based SaaS products that decipher each aspect of customer booking engines, travel mid and back-office operation management systems that come with components for content mapping and standardization, and managed services.

Established in 2008, tavisca® has emerged into a team of travel technology specialists with over 300 dedicated personnel and a state-of-the-art development center in India, and the sales and marketing office in the U.S.



