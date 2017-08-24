02.00.0 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Moody's (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Moody's Investors Service has raised its outlook on the Austrian banking system to positive from stable as it expects loan quality to improve throughout the sector and capital levels to rise. Moody's expects problem loans in the sector to fall to around 5.0% of gross loans by the end of the year, down from 5.6% in 2016 and 8.0% in 2015. This improvement is due mainly to a pick-up in economic activity in Austria, as well as Central and Eastern Europe. The Austrian economy will continue to perform well, and after a...

