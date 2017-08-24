Loylogic and Coinify Partner to Offer First-ever Loyalty Currency Conversion into a Cryptocurrency

ZURICH and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Loylogic Inc., the global leader in e-commerce and e-payment solutions for loyalty programs, and Coinify ApS, a leading blockchain payment service provider, announce a strategic and innovative global partnership. The new feature, which continues to offer millions of loyalty program members with unparalleled flexibility by providing Bitcoin as a redemption option, can now be found on Loylogic's industry leading Reward Experience Platform.

Converting loyalty points or miles into Bitcoin continues to support Loylogic's vision that providing choice to loyalty program members is the key driver for loyalty program success. With this new partnership, Loylogic and Coinify become the first ones to offer cryptocurrency as a redemption option.

The Coinify platform enables businesses and individual users with easy access to Bitcoin and other blockchain currencies. As Loylogic designs and creates powerful solutions that amplify engagement and build customer loyalty, Dominic Hofer, CEO and Founder of Loylogic, indicates that the new Bitcoin development is part of Loylogic's deeply rooted belief to make loyalty programs more impactful by making their clients points loved more through choice: "At Loylogic we have a profound desire to provide innovative redemption ideas to our clients and work with them on constantly growing member engagement. Be it new reward categories, redemption processes, shop features or campaigns, choice is our overarching principle and Bitcoin conversion our latest child. We are thrilled to partner with Coinify a leading blockchain payment service provider, and be able to bring loyalty program members worldwide the opportunity to redeem their hard-earned miles and points into bitcoins."

Rikke Stær, Chief Commercial Officer at Coinify also shares her enthusiasm about the partnership: "We view loyalty points as a powerful form of currency, and combined with the growing interest in Bitcoin and other blockchain currencies, we are happy to be chosen by Loylogic to offer this digital asset as a redemption option for their loyalty member base. Enabling Loylogic's members to exchange their loyalty points and miles for Bitcoin is presumably one of the most convenient ways to get hold of Bitcoin, and considering Loylogic's impressive access to millions of loyalty members globally, this collaboration has potential to play a significant role in onboarding new users to the new and emerging blockchain economy."

Exchanging miles/points into Bitcoin, is now available on Loylogic's Reward Experience platform.

About Loylogic

Loylogic is the world's leading innovator and creator of points experiences, insights, commerce and engagement. By tantalizing members with more choices and arming programs with insights on behavior - anticipating both present and future needs - we deliver powerful solutions that amplify engagement and build loyalty.

Founded in 2005 with offices around the world and a global content network of more than 500 merchants and 2,000 online stores offering millions products and services, Loylogic, the new paradigm of points-based e-commerce and e-payment solutions, is the partner that the world's leading loyalty programs trust with making their points and miles loved more. For more information please visitloylogic.com.

About Coinify

Coinify ApS operates as a blockchain payment service provider (bPSP) with focus on extending blockchain currency payment processing and trading services to merchants and consumers respectively. Coinify serves global Payment Service Providers, online businesses, physical shops, and individuals. Coinify is a dominant player on the European market and is continuously expanding into Asian and global markets. Coinify also established the 'Innovation Lab' to build various blockchain-based Proof-of-Concepts for financial institutions (such as Nets).

The company incorporated in 2014 and is backed by a multi-million dollar injection from SEED Capital Denmark, SEB Venture Capital and Accelerace. With experience in working with digital currencies since 2010, the Coinify team has strong backgrounds in payments, finance, risk, e-commerce, and compliance areas. The company won the Finance Digest Brand of Excellence for 'Electronic Payment Solution;' the IFM Award for 'Best Electronic Payment Solution;' the GBAF Award for 'Best Payment Solutions Provider' and was elected part of the 'European FinTech Top 100.'

For more information, please visit the website at coinify.com or Social Media platforms.

To learn more please contact: sales@loylogic.com or press@coinify.com.

For media inquiries or to arrange for an interview please contact: Jennifer.sacco@loylogic.com for Loylogic and eba@coinify.com (Edita Basova) for Coinify.