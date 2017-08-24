sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
24.08.2017 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, August 23

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCHRISTOPHER FENTON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMRMANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial
instrument, type of
instrument

Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionSHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND MATCHING SHARES, UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s)Price(s)Partnership Shares
Volume(s)		Matching Shares
Volume(s)
CHRISTOPHER FENTON£2.5492p5915

d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume


Price

TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMR ON 21 AUGUST 2017: 74

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £150.40
e)Date of the transaction21 AUGUST 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market

© 2017 PR Newswire