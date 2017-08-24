Stockholm, 2017-08-24 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PledPharma announces today that a number of internationally leading experts will join in a newly established Scientific Advisory Board to support the company during the continued clinical development of PledOx®.



The aim of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) is to give PledPharma valuable advice on the design of the remaining clinical trial program and the regulatory strategy for PledOx®, with the goal of maximizing the likelihood for regulatory approval and optimizing the drug candidate's commercial potential. In a Phase IIb study PledOx® has shown to prevent symptoms of serious nerve damage in patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment.



The SAB will consist of the following internationally leading experts in oncology, neurology, chronic pain management and methods for measuring patients' reported outcome.



Professor Guido Cavaletti, MD, PhD and Head of the Neuroimmunology Center at S. Gerardo Hospital and the Experimental Neurology Unit at the School of Medicine, University of Milan-Biocca in Monza, Italy and international expert in chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy.



Professor David Cella, PhD, Chair of the Department of Medical Social Sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, USA. Expert in evaluations of patient-reported outcomes in clinical trials.



Professor emeritus Bengt Glimelius, MD, PhD. Professor emeritus in oncology at the University of Uppsala and Consultant at the University hospital. Coordinating principal investigator in the PLIANT trial - PledPharma's Phase IIb Study with PledOx®.



Associate professor Rolf Karlsten, MD, PhD. Specialist in anesthesiology, intensive care and neuropathic pain management. Head of Rehabilitation Medicine and Pain Center at Uppsala Academic Hospital.



The SAB also includes a non-disclosed American who is a leading international expert in chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy.



"The significant need for a drug that can prevent chemotherapy induced nerve damage and the unique clinical results that PledOx® demonstrated in the completed Phase IIb study has made it possible to attract these distinguished international experts within the fields of oncology, neurology and Patient Reported Outcome to PledPharma's Scientific Advisory Board. I look forward to their support in our continued efforts to take PledOx® further towards a market registration, "says PledPharma's CEO Nicklas Westerholm.



Detailed descriptions of the members of the SAB are available on the company's website



For more information, please contact:



Nicklas Westerholm, CEO, phone: +46 73 354 20 62



Nicklas.westerholm@pledpharma.se



Michaela Gertz, CFO, phone: +46 709 26 17 75



Michaela.gertz@pledpharma.se



About PledPharma



PledPharma develops new drugs that protect the body against oxidative stress - a potentially debilitating and sometimes life-threatening condition that can be caused by chemotherapy treatment and following acetaminophen (paracetamol) overdose. The company's most advanced project PledOx® is being developed to reduce nerve damage associated with chemotherapy. A phase IIb study has been conducted and will serve as the basis for the continued development. The drug candidate Aladote® is being developed to reduce the risk of acute liver failure associated with acetaminophen poisoning. PledPharma (STO: PLED) is listed on Nasdaq First North. Erik Penser Bank is the company's Certified Adviser (tel +46 8 463 80 00). For more information, see www.pledpharma.se



