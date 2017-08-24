Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis Joins Forces with Government of Canada to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Chile

Amsterdam, 24 August 2017 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, announced today it has been selected by the government of Canada to lead a project valued at 7 million Canadian dollars over four years to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and capture methane from landfills in Chile. Environment and Climate Change Minister, Catherine McKenna, made the announcement on behalf of the Canadian government.

The Arcadis team in Canada and its waste management and gas collection experts will work closely with Arcadis personnel in Chile to design solutions for reducing emissions from landfills in eight Chilean cities. The project involves creating processes for diverting organics from entering landfills and implementing systems to capture methane for fuel. The captured methane can be used as fuel for cooking, transportation and power generation. The project also includes developing methodologies for measurement and reporting verification.

"The Government of Canada is pleased to partner with Arcadis to provide expertise and clean technologies to help Chile meet its climate change goals," said McKenna. "Through projects like this, we are delivering on our promise to provide $2.65 billion by 2020 to help countries and communities around the world reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, better resist the effects of climate change, and make a positive contribution to a global clean economy."

"The synergy that Arcadis Canada and the more than 500 scientists and environmental professionals working for Arcadis Chile bring to this project is an important reason why we were selected," said Arcadis Canada President Thomas Franz. "A combination of our proven environmental waste management competencies in Canada and our geotechnical, mining and water treatment experts in Chile provide the perfect solution for achieving Canada's goals in reducing the global human carbon footprint."

"This project between Canada and Chile to reduce greenhouse gas emissions perfectly illustrates one of our primary goals: to create sustainable solutions," said Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis' CEO. "By connecting our clients' vision to our know-how and by working collaboratively to leverage our expertise globally, we are proving our commitment to improving quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world."

Arcadis expects project completion by March 31, 2021.

The launch coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Canada-Chile Agreement on Environmental Cooperation, which aims to conserve, protect and enhance the environment, promote sustainable development, and encourage public participation in the development of environmental laws and regulations. Chile and Canada co-chaired the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (http://www.ccacoalition.org/en), the only global effort that unites governments, civil society and private sector, and is committed to improving air quality and protecting the climate by reducing short-lived climate pollutants.

Chile ratified the Paris Agreement in February 2017 and is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent below 2007 levels by 2030.

