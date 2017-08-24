

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may follow their Asian peers higher on Thursday even as cautious undertone may prevail ahead of a key meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which kicks off later today.



Investors await speeches from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi, though they are not expected to send any new policy messages.



Asian stocks are broadly higher, although Japanese shares slid on concerns over a rising yen amid U.S. trade and debt ceiling woes.



Fitch Ratings said the U.S.'s sovereign rating would be in jeopardy if Congress can't get a deal done to raise the federal debt ceiling in a timely manner.



Oil held overnight gains on data showing a fall in U.S. crude inventories for the eighth straight week while gold prices nudged lower in Asian deals.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with French business confidence data and U.S. reports on initial jobless claims and existing home sales slated for release later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell as President Donald Trump threatened to terminate NAFTA at some point and said he would be willing to let the government shut down if his border wall with Mexico isn't funded.



Weaker-than-expected second quarter results from Lowe's and disappointing housing data also weighed on markets. The Dow and the S&P 500 dropped around 0.4 percent while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.3 percent.



European markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday despite strong Eurozone data and ECB President Draghi defending the QE. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined half a percent.



The German DAX dropped half a percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed marginally higher.



