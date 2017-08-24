Weifa ASA: Weifa ASA: mandatory notification of trade and disclosure of shareholding

Weifa ASA - mandatory notification of trade and disclosure of shareholding

Reference is made to the announcement from Karo Pharma ("Karo Pharma") and Weifa ASA ("Weifa") today regarding the voluntary offer from Karo Pharma to acquire all the shares of Weifa for NOK 35 per share (the "Offer").

The following primary insiders of Weifa and close associates of primary insiders have entered into pre-acceptances of the Offer:

Cipriano AS, a close associate of Einar J. Greve (chairman of the board of Weifa), has pre-accepted the Offer for the 80 000 shares held by it in Weifa. Following a successful completion of the Offer, Einar J. Greve and his close associates will not hold any shares in Weifa.

Mutus AS, a close associate of Tomas Settevik (member of the board of Weifa), has pre-accepted the Offer for the 60 000 shares held by it in Weifa. Following a successful completion of the Offer, Tomas Settevik and his close associates will not hold any shares in Weifa.

Espen Tidemann Jørgensen (member of the board of Weifa), has pre-accepted the Offer for the 2 000 shares held by him in Weifa. Further, Creo Invest AS, a close associate of Espen Tidemann Jørgensen, has pre-accepted the Offer for the 2 800 shares held by it in Weifa. Following a successful completion of the Offer, Espen Tidemann Jørgensen and his close associates will not hold any shares in Weifa.

Soleglad Invest AS, a close associate of Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen (CEO of Weifa), has pre-accepted the Offer for the 80 000 shares held by it in Weifa. Following a successful completion of the Offer, Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen and her close associates will not hold any shares in Weifa.

Tranbergkollen Invest AS, a close associate of Astrid Bratvedt (CSO of Weifa), has pre-accepted the Offer for the 40 000 shares held by it in Weifa. Following a successful completion of the Offer, Astrid Bratvedt and her close associates will not hold any shares in Weifa.

Simen Nyberg-Hansen (CFO of Weifa) has pre-accepted the Offer for 80 001 shares held by him in Weifa. Following a successful completion of the Offer, he will not hold any shares in Weifa.

Ole Henrik Eriksen (COO of Weifa) has pre-accepted the Offer for 20 001 shares held by him in Weifa. Following a successful completion of the Offer, he will not hold any shares in Weifa.

Morten Hovland Sand (VP Sales of Weifa) has pre-accepted the Offer for 15 010 shares held by him in Weifa. Following a successful completion of the Offer, he will not hold any shares in Weifa.

Watrium AS has pre-accepted the Offer for the 4 716 282 shares held by it in Weifa. Following a successful completion of the Offer Watrium AS will not hold any shares in Weifa. Watrium AS is represented on the Board of Directors of Weifa by Kristin L.A. Wilhelmsen.

Holta Life Sciences AS has pre-accepted the Offer for the 1 824 392 shares held by it in Weifa. Following a successful completion of the Offer, Holta Life Sciences AS will not hold any shares in Weifa. Holta Life Sciences AS is represented on the Board of Directors of Weifa by Espen Tidemann Jørgensen.

The following primary insiders of Weifa have agreed to sell their share options in Weifa to Karo Pharma for a consideration equal to the difference between NOK 35 and the exercise price for the options, conditional on the completion of the Offer:

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen (CEO of Weifa) has sold 264 260 share options. Following a successful completion of the Offer, she will not hold shares or rights to shares in Weifa.

Simen Nyberg-Hansen (CFO of Weifa) has sold 144 260 share options. Following a successful completion of the Offer, he will not hold shares or rights to shares in Weifa.

Astrid Bratvedt (CSO of Weifa) has sold 144 260 share options. Following a successful completion of the Offer, she will not hold shares or rights to shares in Weifa.

Ole Henrik Eriksen (COO of Weifa) has sold 144 260 share options. Following a successful completion of the Offer, he will not hold shares or rights to shares in Weifa.

Morten Hovland Sand (VP Sales of Weifa) has sold 144 260 share options. Following a successful completion of the Offer, he will not hold shares or rights to shares in Weifa.

For further information, please contact:

Simen Nyberg-Hansen

CFO

+47 9820 6355

simen.nyberg-hansen@weifa.no (mailto:simen.nyberg-hansen@weifa.no)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

