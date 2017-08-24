DUBLIN, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- CRH PLC (LSE: CRH)
2017 Interim Results
This document contains inside information
Key Points
- H1 in line with April guidance
- Continued profit growth and margins ahead
- Significant M&A activity; allocating and reallocating capital at attractive multiples
- Interim dividend increased to 19.2c per share
Trading Highlights
- Sales of EUR13.0 billion, 2% ahead of 2016
- Like-for-like sales(1) ahead 1%; +3% in Europe, +1% in the Americas and down 8% in Asia
- EBITDA of EUR1.175 billion, 5% ahead of 2016
- Like-for-like EBITDA ahead 2%; +2% in Europe, +6% in the Americas and down 39% in Asia
- EBITDA margin 9.0% (H1 2016: 8.8%)
- EPS of 43.5c per share, 29% ahead of 2016
------------------------------------------------------------------ Six months ended 30 June 2017 2016 EUR m EUR m Change -------------------------- Sales revenue 12,997 12,693 +2% EBITDA 1,175 1,120 +5% EBITDA Margin 9.0% 8.8% +20bps Operating profit (EBIT) 647 588 +10% Profit before tax 517 407 +27% EUR cent EUR cent -------------------------- Basic earnings per share 43.5 33.8 +29% Dividend per share 19.2 18.8 +2% ------------------------------------------------------------------
