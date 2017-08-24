

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Building materials group CRH plc. (CRH, CRH.L) announced Thursday two significant transactions, one divestment in the US and one acquisition in Europe, as part of its continuing focus on growth and value creation. Both transactions are subject to regulatory approval.



In the Americas, CRH reached agreement to sell its Americas Distribution business to Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for a total consideration of $2.63 billion in cash or about 2.2 billion euros.



Further, CRH's Europe Heavyside business has agreed to acquire Fels, a German lime and aggregates business, for 0.6 billion euros.



Americas Distribution has been part of the CRH Group for over 20 years. CRH said the decision to divest the business was taken due to the absence of value accretive acquisition opportunities and a lack of visibility as regards a route to market leadership, even as the business delivered significant improvement in performance and returns in recent years. In 2016, Americas Distribution reported EBITDA of 150 million euros on sales of 2.3 billion euros. Profit before tax for the year amounted to 121 million euros.



The sale proceeds will be reallocated to value creating acquisitions and investments, resulting in the acquisition of Fels, the company noted.



Fels has over 1 billion tonnes of high quality limestone reserves. The company has been a division of Xella International S.A. since 2001. In 2016, Fels reported EBITDA of 70 million euros on sales of 260 million euros.



CRH said the integration of Fels with its existing lime businesses will give it a strong position in the attractive European lime market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX