

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) reported first-half profit before tax of 517 million euros, compared to 407 million euros, prior year. Group profit to equity holders increased to 363 million euros from 279 million euros. Earnings per share was 43.3 cents compared to 33.6 cents.



The Group reported that sales of 13.0 billion euros for the period were 2% ahead of the same period last year and were 1% ahead on a like-for-like basis.



The Board has decided to increase the interim dividend to 19.2 cents per share, an increase of 2.1% compared with last year. It is proposed to pay the interim dividend on 3 November 2017 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 8 September 2017. A scrip dividend alternative will be offered to shareholders.



