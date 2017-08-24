



SEOUL, KOREA, Aug 24, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and ID solutions, announced that the company's SFU-S20 fingerprint modules are integrated into the new BioRugged LCC, an affordable 5" Mobile Android terminal from BioRugged. SFU-S20 is an FBI PIV and FAP20 certified USB fingerprint scanner designed to provide a high-level biometric security solution for identity management applications. The SFU-S20 features a slim optical sensor with a larger platen and the latest anti-spoofing (live fingerprint detection) technology.BioRugged LCC follows the release of the BioWolf LE rugged tablet earlier this year and addresses more price sensitive markets, while also offering a ruggedized option with the same state of the art biometrics for highly mobile environments. The BioRugged LCC mobile Android platform is suitable for various application including census, voter registration, workforce management, logistics, health care, industrial protection and banking.An ideal fit for the LCC are projects that focus on biometric enrolment and verification, linked to location based statistics and security. The BioRugged LCC features GPS, WIFI, Bluetooth and a 2MP/8MP auto focus front-back camera. A large capacity battery ensures maximum uptime with up to 150 enrolments per charge over 3/4G (LTE) or WIFI connections. The IP67 Rugged PDA is equipped with Gorilla Glass and NFC capability.Although suitable for any biometric identity solution, the BioRugged LCC has attracted huge attention in the mobile T&A and workforce management markets. Its affordability and portability now allows for effective time management in the field where static biometric readers will not fulfill the requirements. Integrated into Suprema's BioStar 2 time management platform it enables the integration of mobile and static biometric terminals under one platform. BioRugged LCC can now conveniently perform biometric authentication and time management and have great potential for construction sites, agricultural operations, outsourced security and cleaning services or any environment where the workforce does not report at an office. Incorporation of GPS unitization locations also adds another dimension to T&A and workforce management which identifies fraud attempts and offers ideal GIS data for real-time workforce optimization.Upon launching in January 2017, BioRugged LCC has already shipped over 9000 units, to be used in public and commercial projects including SIM card registration (telco-KYC) in the African market. "We are very excited about the BioRugged LCC, a truly versatile mobile platform secured by best fingerprint technology available today. The BioRugged LCC was engineered to be compatible in various scenarios in the Biometric mobile environment," said Hof Retief, CEO at BioRugged."BioRugged is our strategic partner, and at Suprema, we are proud of SFU-S20/S21 USB fingerprint module being featured on this new LCC. We look forward to working together on future innovations and will strive to deliver highest-standard biometrics for BioRugged's customers," said Bogun Park, CEO at Suprema.For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com or contact us at sales_id@supremainc.com.About Suprema Inc.Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes fingerprint authentication/enrollment scanners and e-Passport readers. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security company in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2015). For more information, please visit www.suprema-id.com.Source: Suprema Inc.Contact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.