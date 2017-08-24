=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 82 para. 4 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 24.08.2017 Publication Location: http://company.wolford.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Wolford_Annual_Financial_R eport_2016_17.pdf Further inquiry note: Wolford AG Maresa Hoffmann Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258 investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

