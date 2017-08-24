

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy services group Hunting PLC (HTG.L) reported Thursday that its first-half loss from operations was $23.7 million, compared to prior year's loss of $77.0 million. Loss per share was 15.6 cents, compared to 40.3 cents loss per share a year ago.



Underlying loss from operations was $9.1 million or 6.7 cents per share, compared to prior year's loss of $50.8 million or 27.8 cents per share.



The company reported positive underlying EBITDA of $12.1 million, compared to last year's loss of $29.5 million.



Revenue in the first-half climbed 40 percent to $318.9 million from $228.4 million last year. The results reflected strong growth reported by Hunting Perforating Systems due to onshore shale drilling activity in the US.



Dennis Proctor, Chief Executive, said, 'Despite trading momentum and order book levels within most businesses improving, the outlook for the full year remains dependent on the oil price.'



