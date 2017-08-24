

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L) reported that loss attributable to Owners of the parent for the six months ended 30 June 2017 was 96 million pounds or 24.5 pence per share, compared to profit of 2 million pounds or 0.1 pence per share in the prior year.



Loss before tax was 69 million pounds compared to profit 60 million pounds in the prior year.



Total revenue, net of reinsurance payable dropped to 2.94 billion pounds from 4.91 billion pounds in the prior year.



The interim dividend of 25.1 pence per share is expected to be paid on 2 October 2017.



The Group said it remains on track to achieve its cash generation target of 1.0 billion pounds - 1.2 billion pounds between 2017 and 2018 and its longer term cash generation target of 2.8 billion pounds between 2016 - 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX