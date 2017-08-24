Orava Residential REIT plc



Stock Exchange Release 24 August 2017 at 9:45 a.m.



The Board of Directors of Orava Residential REIT investigates alternatives due to Investors House Oyj's public tender offer



NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE, NEW ZEALAND OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



On 21 August 2017, Orava Residential REIT plc announced Investors House Oyj's public tender offer. The Board of Directors has initiated measures required by the Takeover Code in order to reach the best possible outcome for its shareholders. For this purpose, the Board of Directors will, among others, begin investigating possibilities to obtain competing bids.



The Board of Directors has selected Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd as its legal advisor and HLP Corporate Finance Ltd as its financial advisor.



Helsinki, 24 August 2017



Orava Residential REIT plc



Board of Directors



Additional information:



Patrik Hertsberg, Deputy Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 (0)50 555 0185



Disclaimer



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration of such shares, exemption from registration requirement or any other qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdictions. This release is not a tender offer document and as such does not constitute an offer or invitation to make a sales offer.



The content of this release must not be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or the United States. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, and the securities must not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, except in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) or an exemption therefrom. The distribution of this release and offering or selling of shares possibly offered may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. The company is not liable for obtaining appropriate information on such restrictions or for compliance with them. The company disclaims all legal responsibility for violation of such restrictions.