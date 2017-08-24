

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Premier Oil plc (PMO.L, PMOIY.PK) reported a loss before tax of $3.6 million for the six months to 30 June 2017 compared to profit of $99.3 million, prior year. Profit for the period from continuing operations decreased to $36.6 million from $162.2 million. Earnings per share from continuing operations in cents was 7.0 compared to 30.2.



First-half sales revenues from continuing operations increased to $546.1 million from $367.1 million, prior year. The Group reported production of 82.1 kboepd, an increase of 34.5% on the prior period.



Looking forward, Premier Oil increased its 2017 production guidance to 75-80 kboepd, from 75 kboepd.



