

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar firmed against its key counterparts in pre-European deals on Thursday.



The loonie hit 0.9887 against the Aussie, its highest since July 26. At Wednesday's close, the pair was worth 0.9917.



The loonie advanced to 1.4784 against the euro and 87.06 versus the yen, from yesterday's closing values of 1.4814 and 86.86, respectively.



The loonie that closed yesterday's trading at 1.2549 against the greenback rose to a 2-day high of 1.2537.



The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around 88.00 against the yen, 1.24 against the greenback, 0.96 against the aussie and 1.46 against the euro.



