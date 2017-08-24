

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation accelerated in July after easing in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Thursday.



Producer prices for manufactured products climbed 3.7 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 3.2 percent increase in June. The measure has been rising since November last year.



The PPI inflation was mainly driven by increased prices of manufacturing of basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, and oil products, the agency said.



Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 3.2 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively in July from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent from June, when it declined by 0.5 percent



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX